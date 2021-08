On August 5, 2021, after just 30 years, God said, “Nate, I need you,” and, of course, Nate said, “Let’s do this.”. That was Nathaniel M. Hyde's way. With his life improving every day and with so much more to do and accomplish, he was called for a bigger mission. One we certainly can’t understand, but we do know what he gave us while he was here.