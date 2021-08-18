High school sports round-up: Calloway soccer teams gain split in Paducah; Calloway, Murray High volleyball teams take road wins

PADUCAH— Both of Calloway County’s soccer teams were in Paducah Tuesday and emerged with a split. The Lakers claimed their second straight win and moved above the .500 mark for the young season with a 5-0 win over Paducah Tilghman at Jetton Field. Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers opened their season with half of its team in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, as well as their head coach, yet still played competitively in a 5-3 loss to St. Mary.