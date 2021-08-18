Human relations staff wants Wilsonians to ‘be heard’

SANTA ANA, Calif. (August 13, 2021) – In 2016, the Orange County Human Relations Commission (OCHRC) released a statement endorsing Ethnic Studies Classes because it believed in affirming “the important, yet underrepresented, histories of our students and their communities as well as the contributions they have made to this country.” Today, this Commission continues to believe that there is value in ethnic studies courses especially since it cultivates a learning environment that promotes respect, understanding, and diversity of thought. Students of all ethnicities have an opportunity to learn about the experiences, cultures, and perspectives outside of their own and that is reflective of the diversity in the communities in Orange County and beyond.