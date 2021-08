Trailing 3-1 after four and a half, the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to tie it and take the lead with a three-run fifth, but Washington Nationals’ left fielder Yadiel Hernández hit a homer to left-center field in the top of the sixth to make it a 4-4 game. It was tied at 4-4 until the Brewers’ eighth, when a catcher’s interference call, a single, and a hit-by-pitch with Javy Guerra on the mound loaded the bases before the reliever hit Kolten Wong with one out to force in the go-ahead run, 5-4 Brewers, and 9-4 on a Christian Yelich grand slam, in a 9-6 win.