Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Rogers: Murray fire station should be ready soon

By JOHN WRIGHT • jwright@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — The City of Murray’s newest fire station has entered the home stretch of its construction process. What will be the Murray Fire Department’s Station No. 1 on South 16th Street will also be the largest station in the department’s history, not only sporting four bays for vehicles, but with enough room to actually support more than four units. The former Station No. 1 downtown also had four bays, but did not have room for, say, two engine company trucks in the same bay, which the new station does offer.

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray, KY
Government
City
Rogers, KY
City
Princeton, KY
City
Murray, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry Fire#Firefighters#The Murray City Council#Ladder Co 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 1

Community Policy