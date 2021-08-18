Rogers: Murray fire station should be ready soon

MURRAY — The City of Murray’s newest fire station has entered the home stretch of its construction process. What will be the Murray Fire Department’s Station No. 1 on South 16th Street will also be the largest station in the department’s history, not only sporting four bays for vehicles, but with enough room to actually support more than four units. The former Station No. 1 downtown also had four bays, but did not have room for, say, two engine company trucks in the same bay, which the new station does offer.