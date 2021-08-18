Tigers start season off with victory.

Serving has been a major point of emphasis for the Lebanon volleyball team early in the season.

If Tuesday night's season opener was any indication, the hard work is paying off.

The Tigers had 15 aces against Speedway at Rosenstihl Gymnasium, and cruised to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-19 win over the Sparkplugs.

"I have told the girls from the get-go this summer, serving and passing is how we are going to win matches," Lebanon head coach Emily Vanatsky said. "Attacking and setting are important, but if you can't serve and can't pass, you aren't going to win. We practice that every practice, and I think today it showed why we do it so much."

The win came in the first match with Vanatsky at the helm for the Tigers.

She took over this summer from Mark St. Martin. She said overall she was extremely happy with the performance, with Speedway never scoring more than four points in a row at any point - at that only happened twice.

"The girls played great," Vanatsky said. "They went above and beyond my expectations for today."

Leading 7-6 in the first set, Lebanon used a 9-1 run to take a 16-7 lead.

Up 18-10, Sydnie Starkey rattled off four-straight aces to make it a 12-point advantage and the Tigers finished off the set from there.

In set two, another run midway through the set proved to be the difference.

Tied at 7, back-to-back kills by Lex Barr started a 7-point run to go up 14-7. Speedway got no closer than six the rest of the set.

Speedway came back with their best set in the third.

Lebanon led by four on several occasions, and led 20-16. After back-to-back Speedway points the lead was cut to two, by Starkey had back-to-back kills and the Tigers closed the set on a 5-1 spurt.

Barr and Starkey both finished with 10 kills. Jaycee Weaver had 26 assists.

Lebanon is back in action at Hamilton Heights on Wednesday.

Season Outlook

While the Tigers have a new coach for the first time in several seasons, it has been a smooth transition with Vanatsky taking over.

She was the JV coach last year and knows the girls well.

"It has gone pretty well," Vanatsky said of the transition. "A lot of the girls knew me last year and while the returning varsity players maybe aren't as familiar, they know who I am and it has been good so far."

Vanatsky said the Tigers have great leadership this year - starting with seniors Jaycee Weaver, Maggie Scott, Taylor Gramlin, Cami Deakins and Caroline Tilford.

The Tigers also have big expectations for Starkey and Barr, who are going to be focal points of the offense.

Vanatsky said the goals for the team rely more on competing and playing good fundamental volleyball.

"We want to have a better record than last year, but really we want to just focus on mastering the fundamentals and playing good strong volleyball," Vanatsky said. "We want to compete in the conference, and we have matches circled against WeBo and Tri-West, because they are at the top of the pile right now."