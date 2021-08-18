Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2021

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the marvelous adaptability of modern automotive construction, dedicated electric vehicle platforms allow manufacturers the freedom to play around with body styles. Sleek, low-drag sedans like the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the most efficient EVs for performance and range — but people want SUVs, and electric ones will be a substantial segment of the EV market. Whether it's a spacious family crossover or a badass, rock-crawling off-roader, SUVs are the vehicles that buyers want.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Suv#The Lucid Air#Mercedes Benz Eqs#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
CarsGear Patrol

Genesis's New Electric SUV Has Arrived in All Its Odd-Looking Glory

Here at Gear Patrol, we love what Genesis has been doing with its cars lately. Vehicles like the new G80 sedan and GV80 SUV look even more expensive than they are; they're lovely to drive; and offer a compelling value proposition compared to rivals from Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Now, the brand is offering a glimpse of its future with the GV60 electric SUV...and that future appears to be a big hatchback.
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Best-Selling SUVs in America

Sport utility vehicles have become so popular in the United States that they make up more than half of all new U.S. vehicle sales. But why? The answer should come as no surprise. In a 2019 survey of U.S. SUV owners by Volkswagen, an overwhelming majority of respondents cited safety, comfort, and increased driving confidence […]
Buying CarsGear Patrol

15 Used Cars You Should Buy and Flip After Your Lease

Used car prices have risen dramatically with the coronavirus pandemic. More people feel like they need a car, and many of those that are buying have more disposable income to spend on cars; meanwhile, car companies are struggling to meet the demand for new vehicles due to the chip shortage.
Buying CarsDemocrat-Herald

Here are 5 fuel-efficient hybrid SUVs you can buy today

Here are five of the best hybrid SUVs on sale today, listed by most combined fuel economy to least. All prices include the destination charge. Available with front- or all-wheel drive, the comfortable Escape Hybrid offers excellent fuel economy without sacrificing performance. The in-car tech and driver aids and generally smooth ride quality are a plus. A plug-in hybrid variant is available, with an estimated 37 miles of electric-only range. The biggest drawback is slightly less cargo space than what some rivals offer.
Buying CarsCNET

These are the best luxury SUVs for 2021

It's not hard to find a luxury SUV at a dealership, but it can be tough choosing which one you want to buy. We'll make it super easy for you, though. Each one of these luxury SUVs below we'd recommend to our families, friends and, yes, even you. Our picks...
CarsBMW BLOG

Genesis GV60 Electric Could be an All-Electric BMW X4 Competitor

It’s no secret that Genesis’ main target is BMW. Drive a new Genesis model and their closest comparisons are always the BMW in their respective segments. The Genesis G70 feels like it’s taking on the 3 Series directly, because it is. The GV80 absolutely feels like an X5 rival, because it is. Which isn’t a surprise, considering the man behind Hyundai/Genesis’ R&D is none other than former BMW M Boss Albert Biermann. Now, it seems as if the Korean luxury brand is looking to tackle another BMW with its own car, but with a bit of a twist — the Genesis GV60 Electric.
CarsThe Verge

Mercedes-Benz confirms the electric EQS will cost over $100,000

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the EQS sedan, its flagship electric vehicle, will cost at least $100,000, as it began taking orders in Germany on Tuesday. The base model, which has a 90kWh battery pack and uses a single electric motor to power the rear wheels, starts at €106,374.10 — roughly $124,000. The more expensive dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant features a 107.8kWh battery pack and will start at €135,529.10 — or nearly $159,000.
CarsPosted by
TechRadar

BMW is aiming to build the ‘perfect electrically-driven car’

BMW is charging ahead into an electrified future. The German automaker has confirmed it will release several all-electric models – including sedans, performance vehicles, and SUVs – over the next few years. In an interview with CAR Magazine, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse outlined his company’s new ‘Neue Klasse’ architecture, which...
CarsTop Speed

We Now Have Proof That Tesla Is Trying to Dethrone the Porsche Taycan At The Nürburgring

Tesla was quite active at the Green Hell before the Covid hit us, but it seems like it’s back there again; this time, with a prototype of the Model S Plaid. The only logical explanation for the red prototype to be there is it gunning for a record lap. The company had unofficially set a record back in 2019, but is back two years later to set another record that could possibly be an official attempt to dethrone the Porsche Taycan. Exciting stuff, isn’t it?
Carssoyacincau.com

This Chinese electric SUV can charge almost as fast as fuelling up a petrol vehicle

GAC Aion is an electric car company in the Chinese market that is boasting some impressive figures with their new charging technology. Expected to be released this September, this technology has different versions with varying charging speeds: 6C and 3C. The 6C high-rate version was shown to charge from 0-80% in only eight minutes and 30-80% in just five minutes. Moreover, it still draws 481kW from the charger even when the car is at 80% charge. The 3C model is not as fast, going from 0-80% in 16 minutes and 30-80% in 10 minutes.
Buying CarsTelegraph

The five best used family SUVs to buy in 2021 for only £5,000

The trend to SUVs is understandable: a high-set driving position, plenty of space and a feeling of security – along with a plethora of choice. But even if funds are tight you don’t have to have pots of money to get yourself a family-friendly SUV worth having. That’s because the...
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Best company cars £35,000 to £50,000

BiK tax rates is something you should be wary of when ordering your company car. The lower the BiK tax rate the lower your going to be paying and if you get a fully-electric car like the Skoda Enyaq listed below then it'll drop to just 1%. The Honda Civic Type R we've included has a BiK tax rate of 37%, although with pinpoint handling and a raucous 316bhp 2.0-litre turbo, it's a price some don't mind living with.
Electronicshowtogeek.com

You Can Save Up to $600 on Big Screen Sony TVs at Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a giant TV, Best Buy has two crazy good Sony models on sale right now for up to $600 off the regular price. There are 65 and 75-inch model available, and they’re both substantially cheaper than they would typically sell for, so it’s worth a look.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

It's Cheaper Than Ever To Finance A New Rolls-Royce

Those in the market for a new mainstream vehicle from a brand like Toyota will probably discover the automaker isn't offering the best interest rates right now. Depending on which part of the country you're in, financing for the Toyota Corolla can vary. For example, in Southern California, the automaker is offering 2.9 percent APR for 72 months.
Carsgisuser.com

Top Reasons to Buy an SUV

SUVs are clearly on the rise as one of the most popular and preferred choices of vehicles in the Australian car market today. It was 2019 when SUVs crossed the top car sales made by any passenger car during a calendar year. Based on trends from the industry, the top 5 top selling SUVs of the Australian market sold over 100,000 units in 2019.
TechnologyEngadget

Bird unveils a $2,299 electric bike you can own

While Bird is mostly known for its rental scooters, it expanded its electric transportation offerings back in June when it introduced a bike-sharing service. Now, the company is giving those who want electric bikes of their own a new option to choose from: It has launched a new product called Bird Bike, which people can purchase right now for US$2,299. The electric bike has a Bafang rear hub motor with 50 miles of range and a 36-volt removable battery made of LG cells for easy charging.
Beauty & FashionGear Patrol

The 10 Best Titanium Watches You Can Buy Right Now

Though the use of titanium in wristwatches dates as far back as 1970 — the Citizen X8 is considered the first — it seems as though the material didn't really made strides in the industry until relatively recently. It’s a wonder that it took so long because, in almost all respects, the material is superior to stainless steel — the industry standard. Titanium’s strength-to-weight ratio is nearly double that of stainless steel, the reason why it’s been a stalwart in aerospace engineering for decades. This means titanium watches are a fraction of the weight of a comparable stainless steel watch while remaining as strong, if not stronger. Titanium is also anti-magnetic and exceptionally heat-resistant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy