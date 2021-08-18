The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2021

It’s no secret that Genesis’ main target is BMW. Drive a new Genesis model and their closest comparisons are always the BMW in their respective segments. The Genesis G70 feels like it’s taking on the 3 Series directly, because it is. The GV80 absolutely feels like an X5 rival, because it is. Which isn’t a surprise, considering the man behind Hyundai/Genesis’ R&D is none other than former BMW M Boss Albert Biermann. Now, it seems as if the Korean luxury brand is looking to tackle another BMW with its own car, but with a bit of a twist — the Genesis GV60 Electric.