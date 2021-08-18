The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2021
Thanks to the marvelous adaptability of modern automotive construction, dedicated electric vehicle platforms allow manufacturers the freedom to play around with body styles. Sleek, low-drag sedans like the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS will be the most efficient EVs for performance and range — but people want SUVs, and electric ones will be a substantial segment of the EV market. Whether it's a spacious family crossover or a badass, rock-crawling off-roader, SUVs are the vehicles that buyers want.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0