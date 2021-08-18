DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER, “The Corn Man of Roach,” 90, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born March 23, 1931, in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Elba and Lula Keenan McCallister. He was retired from Huntington Alloys. Delbert was known to be a true farmer; he worked the fields, tilled, planted seeds, and enjoyed the rewards and harvest of his hard labor. He was a great servant to the community with many great vegetables from his gardens, and a true friend and papaw to all the children in the fall, allowing them to pick out their own pumpkins and gourds, enjoying the fall season with sparkles in their eyes. He will be sadly missed by everyone, but with great memories. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Maxine Morrison McCallister; four sisters, Alta Yeager, Oretha McDonie, Beatrice Burgess and Freddie Ray; and five brothers, Wirt McCallister, Junior McCallister, John McCallister, Lonnie McCallister and Cledith McCallister. He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Alex Bruni of Salt Rock; one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip “Bo” and Darlene McCallister of Salt Rock; one brother, Bob McCallister of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Denver McCallister, Summer Duty, Jonathan Bruni and Megan Muth; and five great-grandchildren, Madison and Grayson McCallister, Colton Duty, Aubrey and Lacey Muth. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Tracy Call and Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Debbie Graham and Angie “Big Momma” Neal for being such good caregivers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell or Lincoln County FFA.