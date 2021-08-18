What's all these gadgets for?

There are literally thousands upon thousands of kitchen gadgets one can own, from adjustable rolling pins to cutting boards with built-in strainers. But do we seriously need all these specialty items that take up room and clutter our space? Most chefs will say to stay away from gobbledygook and nonsense items that most people forget they own or can’t operate. Cooking experts say that well-functioning kitchens can get by with about 20 kitchen staples; necessary items to achieve success in cooking. Here are five from the list that chefs believe every functional kitchen should have: