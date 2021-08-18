Cancel
What's all these gadgets for?

By DR. JAMES SNYDER Religion Columnist
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout any hesitation, I will gladly admit that I am on the short side when it comes to gadgets. For me, most of them do not make any sense at all. Instead, I like things simple and easy. As for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, she is obsessed with...

www.somerset-kentucky.com

Teton Village, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

No substitute for old-school gadgets

An Earth Roamer XV-LT5 was parked in the Teton Village parking lot. A satellite dish was positioned on the roof and six exquisitely designed, perfectly square signal lights on the back were all lit up. The Earth Roamers were idling. A good portion of a cord of firewood was strapped...
Educationfox26houston.com

Back-to-school gadgets for 2021

Back-to-school can be educational and fun. Steve Greenberg, host of Youtube's "What the Heck is That?", has something for all grade levels.
Video GamesIGN

How to Unlock Gadgets and Photomode

Well, once you gain access to the outside area known as The Quarry - which is unlocked after obtaining a secret mission, don’t worry though, you can’t miss it - you’ll have the ability to visit the Research and Development center. Here, you’ll find Otto, who happens to loan Raz...
Lifestylemomswhothink.com

6 Baby Gadgets ALL New Parents Need

Grab your FREE copy of one of our most popular and engaging activity packets! Whether you’re in the classroom or keeping your little ones busy at home these days, we have fun, engaging, and FREE printable activity for your kiddos to enjoy. To snag and instantly download you copy, just CLICK HERE!
Posted by
Android Police

dbrand's going to dress your gadgets up in honest-to-god leather, coming this fall

Skins are a fun way to customize your phone, but if you're a materials snob like me, vinyl just doesn't cut it. If you like the concept but you've got an appreciation for natural materials, you'll want to zip over to dbrand's site today and register for the company's upcoming leather skins — as in, actual it-used-to-moo-and-eat-grass cow leather. Both stock and details are limited, and you can't buy one just yet, but dbrand was willing to tell us a little bit about the upcoming skins.
Recipesamac.us

Five Essential Kitchen Gadgets

There are literally thousands upon thousands of kitchen gadgets one can own, from adjustable rolling pins to cutting boards with built-in strainers. But do we seriously need all these specialty items that take up room and clutter our space? Most chefs will say to stay away from gobbledygook and nonsense items that most people forget they own or can’t operate. Cooking experts say that well-functioning kitchens can get by with about 20 kitchen staples; necessary items to achieve success in cooking. Here are five from the list that chefs believe every functional kitchen should have:
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

The Vintage WKND adds style to the Fountain Square

Kendra Newton is working for the WKND. The Vintage WKND, that is. One of downtown Somerset’s hottest shopping spots is located right on the Fountain Square — with a terrific view of the community hub, since it’s on the second floor. The store focuses on unique vintage clothing — primarily...
CarsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Marker buoys

These days with electronics able to accomplish just about everything on your boat you used to have to work at — GPS to put you on the spot, spot locks on your trolling motor to keep you there — you rarely see what used to be an old standby: the marker buoy.
TechnologyKDVR.com

Tech Gadgets for your students

Many Students have headed back to school or opted for remote learning and they are all still relying on technology to stay connected. That is why it is essential to make sure your student has access to quality tech products for the upcoming school year. Tech expert Andrea Smith gives us tips to make it through.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Get this Amazon-favorite 30,000mAh power bank for $75 today

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. We rely on our mobile devices for everything from watching shows on Netflix to listening to our favorite podcasts. It’s a real nuisance when they suddenly run out of power in the middle of a workday. And that’s especially true if it happens while .
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042 – All Specialist Gadgets Leaked

A new leak has revealed all of the Specialist gadgets coming in Battlefield 2042. As Battlefield 2042’s release get gets closer and closer, players are learning more about the game. Whether it is through official announcements or leaks, players have a good idea of what to expect from Battlefield 2042.
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

Epomaker NT68, a 65% wireless keyboard for everyone

New Kickstarter project for Epomaker with the NT68, a 65% sized mechanical keyboard that offers nice features, with a bill currently between $ 95 (step-by-step, as always). The NT68 keyboard is designed for Windows and Mac and is a mechanical model with easily interchangeable switches and a wired / wireless connection at the user’s convenience. With a cable, we use a USB Type-C connection, while without switching to a Bluetooth 5.1 connection, it is possible to connect three devices. And for the switches, Epomaker offers three options: Homemade Chocolate, Gateron and Gateron Low-Profile with almost any color and therefore possible specification.
Technologyelcomsoft.com

iOS 15 Forensic Implications: Temporary iCloud Backups

IOS 15 is about to bring a host of new features, some of which will have forensic implications. Today we’ll cover a feature that can help experts do cloud analysis, creating and extracting a copy of the device’s data even if the user does not have enough free space in their iCloud account via temporary iCloud backups. The temporary backups are designed to speed up the migration when changing Apple devices; they are not affected by the storage quota, but have a limited lifetime.
TechnologyKTNV

Axel GO | 8/25/21

AXEL Go is a next-generation cloud storage and file-sharing application used to collect, store and share files more privately and securely.
Computersmacsparky.com

Mac Power Users 602: Was That a Rabbit Hole?

In this feedback episode of Mac Power Users, Stephen and I discuss website redesigns, quote applications, encryption, virtualizing Windows, and a whole lot more. 1Password: Have you ever forgotten a password? You don't have to worry about that anymore. Squarespace: Make your next move. Enter offer code MPU at checkout...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

How to check warranty and Apple Care+ status of iPhone

Every product purchased from Apple comes with a one-year warranty that covers manufacturing defects and hardware failures. It is an easy task to check your Apple Care+ warranty and status on your iPhone. You can even extend that one-year period to another two to three years. AppleCare+ provides around-the-clock priority...
ComputersBeta News

GNOME 41 beta is here -- the best Linux desktop environment is getting better

There are a lot of great desktop environments for Linux, such as Cinnamon, KDE Plasma, and Xfce to name a few. With that said, only one can be the best, and that is GNOME. If you prefer a different environment, you are simply wrong or ignorant on the subject. You know what? That's fine. As they say, ignorance is bliss, so if you are happy not using GNOME, more power to you.
TechnologyNeowin

Panda Free Antivirus 21.00.00 (offline installer)

Panda Free Antivirus protects you while you browse, play or work and you won’t even notice it. It is extremely light as all the work is done in the cloud. Panda Free Antivirus provides you with the fastest protection against the newest viruses thanks to its cloud-scanning from PandaLabs' servers. Panda Free Antivirus is truly install and forget. Don’t worry about updates, configuration or complicated decisions ever again.

