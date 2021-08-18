Cancel
Video: Announcer Jack Morris uses mock Asian voice talking about Shohei Ohtani

By Larry Brown
 7 days ago
Detroit Tigers announcer Jack Morris received some negative attention over a poor attempt at some humor on Tuesday night. Morris, who pitched 14 seasons for the Tigers and is a Hall of Famer, now serves as an analyst on the team’s telecasts. He was calling the team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday. The game was tied at two in the top of the sixth when Ohtani was coming to the plate with two outs and a runner on second.

