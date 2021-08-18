MICHAEL EUGENE ABRAHAM, 66, of Saint Johns, Fla., born July 29, 1955, accepted God’s invitation to come home on August 13, 2021, for a really true homecoming. I was born in Williamson, W.Va., growing up in Huntington, W.Va. I hope over my lifetime, I’ve been able to leave a legacy of devotion, joy, courage and inspiration of my faith in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and be a positive example for my family and friends. I leave behind my bride, Nora, who committed herself to my total care during this battle against cancer with true love and compassion, fighting for me every day with my son, Michael. Michael is my pride and joy and who ultimately has made me a better man; my father, Raymond, who has shown me by his own life how to be a man, father and friend; my sister, Linda Raye Abraham Thomas, who has always been there for me and never hesitated to be by my side whenever possible; Bob Thomas, my brother-in-law, who has embraced me as a true brother and treated my family as his own, and my nieces, Kerri, Kristi (Ray) and Kimberly, whose love for me was always there, and grand-nephews and -nieces, Jasiah, Ray, Carolyn, Bennett and Kensli. I’m preceded in death by my mother, Mary, who left us way too soon, leaving a void that never completely healed, but left a legacy of love and wonderful memories, special Aunts Ida, Volen, Lucille (Lou) and Madeline (Matt), all of Williamson. I was a proud graduate of Huntington East High School’s great Class of 1973, then moving on and graduating from Marshall University, where I was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, forming many lifelong and beautiful friendships. As time moved on, there was the true realization, being a member of West Virginia Gamma wasn’t about college, it’s about a Sig Ep brotherhood that is life everlasting. Despite my love of flowers, in lieu of flowers, I’m asking that generous donations be given to Kfeirian Reunion Foundation in care of Denise Mickel Russell, Kfeirian Reunion Foundation Treasurer, 10609 Smith Point Way, Glen Allen, VA 23060. My family would like to thank the beautiful people of their home church, Switzerland Community Church. Their love, generosity and acts of genuine kindness have been a true eyewitness to the love of Christ. Also, my medical team at The Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville campus, Dr. Yugie Zhao and her medical team Sasha, Courtney and Britney. Katey Wert, who became a family friend and guiding hand and the Mayo Internal Medicine Dept., Melissa Jordan, Kelsey Banyash-Foor and Lily Evans ministered to my body and soul.