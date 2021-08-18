Court listings for 9-15, 2021
AMANDA M. FORSTER, 32, of 328 E. Centerway, Upper, Janesville, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, one month jail with Huber. PEDRO ARANDA, 35, of 1114 Whispering Pines Drive, Delavan, felony operating while intoxicated fourth offense, one year prison and three years extended supervision. Charges of felony operating with prohibited blood alcohol content fourth offense, three counts misdemeanor operating while revoked, three counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order and misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read into court record.www.gazettextra.com
