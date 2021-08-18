Cancel
A Public Hearing will be held before the Safety Services & Licenses Committee on Monday, September 13, 2021 Safety Service Date at 6:00 p.m.. in the Cranston City Council Chambers, City Hall, 869 Park Avenue, City Hall, Cranston, R.I.in accordance with the RI General Laws Chapter 45-24-53 for the purpose of considering the application listed below. Remote participation is also available by using the logon information provided below as posted on the City’s website at www.cranstonri.gov and the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.ri.gov.

cranstononline.com

