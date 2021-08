The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as it looks like we are threatening to test the 4500 level. The 4500 level course is a psychologically important level that a lot of people will pay close attention to, so with that in mind it makes a certain amount of sense that it causes a bit of noise. Nonetheless, on pullbacks I believe that there will be plenty of buyers trying to get into the market, as people are waiting to see what comes out of Jackson Hole and whether or not tapering is going to continue to be taught coming out of the Federal Reserve, or if they are going to back down.