Bethlehem extends discussion of minority, women contractor preferences
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council's public works committee ran out of time Tuesday before fully discussing a plan for a "responsible contractor ordinance." That review will be continued at a later day. After a 40-minute discussion of trees, the meeting ran so late that Councilman Bryan Callahan's proposal to give bidding preference on municipal contracts to local firms run by minorities, women and military veterans never took the stage.www.wfmz.com
Comments / 0