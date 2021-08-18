Cancel
SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading 10.9% Higher This Week

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One SingularDTV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $456,886.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

