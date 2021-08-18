Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem OKs zoning amendment for Martin Tower site

By Jeff Ward
WFMZ-TV Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved a zoning amendment Tuesday which helps clear the way for the redevelopment of the 53-acre Martin Tower site. Councilman Michael Colon's compromise measure for the development's layout prevailed, with a 4-3 vote. It allows two driving aisles and four rows of parking spaces at the development — a middle ground between the city's rules and the developers proposal, which included no restrictions.

