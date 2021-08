If you rent, and have been financially impacted by Covid-19, you could qualify for a SAFHR Grant. This grant is provided by the Missouri State Assistance for Housing relief and has a few eligibility requirements: 1) Must be a resident of the state and a renter at your current address. 2) At least one member of your household must be financially impacted – directly or indirectly. 3) Your income must not exceed 80% of your area median income. Apply online today! For those need help completing the application, please call CCCS at (417)-889-7474.