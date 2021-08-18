Cancel
Lua Swap Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

