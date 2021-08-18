Cancel
Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $1.36 on Exchanges

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00003030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $842.99 million and $56.50 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

