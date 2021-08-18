Digitex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)
Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.
