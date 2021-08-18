Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

House Republicans propose voter photo ID law, ending most absentee voting, and more

By Jake Zuckerman
Posted by 
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQtAk_0bUrcWxb00

Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives proposed sweeping voting restrictions last week that would impose new hurdles for voters to register and cast a ballot.

The legislation, if passed, would require voters to present state issued photo identification to vote, eliminate no-excuse absentee voting, prohibit the use of ballot drop boxes and more.

House Bill 387 , sponsored by Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, marks Republicans’ latest foray into making voting more difficult on the heels of former president Donald Trump’s repeated lie that his opponent won the presidency only by way of fraud. The proposed bill has six other Republican members signed on as cosponsors.

Other House Republicans introduced a comparatively more limited bill restricting voting laws in May . HB 387 is “far more extreme,” according to Camille Wimbish, election administration director for voter advocacy group Ohio Voice.

“It certainly is frightening,” she said. “It includes a whole host of extreme provisions, and that will take Ohio backward.”

Some of the key changes:

  • Absentee voting: Current law allows any Ohio voter to obtain an absentee ballot to mail in for any reason. HB 387 would only allow this if a voter is disabled, ill or meets other narrow exceptions. It also blocks the Secretary of State from its practice of mailing absentee ballot applications to all voters.
  • Voter identification: Current law allows Ohioans to use either a driver’s license, utility bill, bank statement, military ID or paycheck as voter identification at the polls. HB 387 would only allow state-issued photo identification, with exemptions for people with religious objections to being photographed.
  • Drop boxes: Prohibits boards of elections from processing and counting any ballots returned to a drop box, usually sited outside a county board of elections. Some voters used them in the 2020 election to avoid crowded precincts amid a COVID-19 surge occurring at the time.
  • Voter machines: Blocks elections officials from approving or certifying voting machines unless they’re made in the U.S.; open up their “object code” and “source code” to public inspection; use blockchain technology along with paper ballots; and are not connected to the internet.

“All these things are hurtful restrictions that are seeking to overhaul our elections in ways that are harmful to voters,” Wimbish said.

Dean did not respond to an interview request to discuss the contents of the 168-page bill or his motivations for seeking the changes.

Rob Nichols, a spokesman for the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, largely declined comment but said Secretary Frank LaRose prefers the more limited legislation to the bill introduced last week.

“We support [HB] 294,” he said.

Between Jan. 1 and July 14, at least 18 states have enacted 30 laws restricting access to vote , according to an analysis from the Brennan Center for Justice. More than 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states this year.

Some of the new laws make mail voting and early voting more difficult, toughen voter ID requirements, and more.

There is no evidence of systematic voter fraud in the United States. Rare instances of fraud arise, though they represent extremely small shares of total votes cast.

For instance, about 5.9 million Ohioans voted in 2020. Just 13 people illegally cast a ballot , LaRose said last month. Just over 100 people illegally registered to vote, he said, though some of these cases involved “honest mistakes.”

While voter fraud is rare, Republicans’ belief in its widespread existence is common, public opinion polling shows. June polling from Monmouth University found 63% of Republicans believe President Joe Biden won only because of voter fraud.

At least one cosponsor of the bill, Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, posted various , baseless claims of election fraud on social media after Biden’s win. Four sponsors — Reps. Wiggam, Thomas Brinkman, Diane Grendell and Reggie Stoltzfus — signed onto a letter urging Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to join a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election. The U.S. Supreme Court quickly dismissed the lawsuit.

This story was updated with information regarding the letter lawmakers sent to Attorney General Dave Yost.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post House Republicans propose voter photo ID law, ending most absentee voting, and more appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

388
Followers
553
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Larose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Voting Machines#House Republicans#Photo Id#Ohio Voice#Hb 387#State#Ohioans#Blocks#Monmouth University#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WOKV

House to vote on bill bolstering landmark voting law

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Democrats are poised to pass legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade, a step party leaders tout as progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in Republican-led states.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Progress

STATEMENT: Fight Continues for National Voting Rights, Democracy Law, Despite Republicans Again Blocking Debate

Washington, D.C. — As they did several weeks ago, today, members of the Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously attempted to begin debate on legislation to strengthen U.S. voting rights and democracy. The first bill, known as the For the People Act, is a transformative reform package that would strengthen voting rights, stop partisan gerrymandering, reduce dark money in politics, and impose stronger ethics restrictions on public officials. The second bill would reduce partisan gerrymandering nationwide so that voters choose their House members instead of House members choosing their voters. The third bill would shine a bright light on the dark money that pollutes the U.S. political system. All three pieces of legislation are deeply popular with Americans across the political spectrum.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Hearings In Election ‘Investigation’ To Being, Pennsylvania Senator Says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a “full forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said he has communicated with former President Donald Trump, whose baseless claims about election fraud have propelled loyalists to pursue audits, reviews or other examinations of ballots and voting machines in battleground states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated him. “I think he’s comfortable with where we’re heading and so we’re going to continue that work,” Corman said on the conservative Wendy Bell Radio...
Presidential ElectionSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Voter ID laws in retribution for Blacks helping Biden

Regarding "Texas Democrats return, end 38-day holdout over voting bill" (Aug. 20): Some state lawmakers have justified their recent voter suppression efforts by claiming a person needs an ID to receive Obamacare, so why not an ID for voting?. Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess. Letter:...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan.

House Democrats have joined Republicans in calling for a postponement of the withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan. Despite using different words to describe the current situation in Afghanistan, Republican and Democratic members of the House of Representatives asked for an extension of the existing August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the nation on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Asks Legislature For Law Mandating Masks In Classrooms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania schools need a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus, the Democratic governor wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders. The message was a turnaround for Gov. Tom Wolf, who had maintained that a mask mandate was an issue for school boards to decide and questioned why Pennsylvania should mandate something that wasn’t mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In his letter, Wolf asked Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, to call lawmakers back to Harrisburg immediately to work...
Wisconsin Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Senator from Wisconsin who opposed COVID masks and vaccine mandates has a virus and is using a ventilator.

Senator from Wisconsin who opposed COVID masks and vaccine mandates has a virus and is using a ventilator. According to the Associated Press, Republican Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque, who opposes COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, tested positive for the virus earlier this month and is currently on a ventilator after contracting pneumonia.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House on Tuesday passed, 219-212, along party lines a bill to reinstate a core section of the Voting Rights Act — a direct rebuke to state laws the bill’s supporters say have restricted voting rights. The bill, named for the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, […] The post U.S. House passes voting rights bill but Senate approval unlikely appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Pennsylvania Statetherecord-online.com

Top Pennsylvania senator commits to forensic election audit

HARRISBURG, PA – In the wake of infighting within his own party, the Pennsylvania Senate’s top Republican said this week he supports a “thorough forensic audit of recent elections – including the use of our subpoena powers.”. President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Bellefonte, made the comment in an op-ed published...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Why the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is already doomed in the Senate

(CNN) — The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that would strengthen the federal government's role in overseeing election law changes that could disenfranchise minority groups, passed the House on Tuesday -- a victory for Democrats who believe it is a necessary response to the erosion of election protections by the Supreme Court in recent years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy