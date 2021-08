For months, it has been clear that this Giants team wouldn't have a losing record, or even really come close. On Wednesday, they made it official. The Giants rallied in the seventh to beat the Mets 3-2, improving to 82-44 on the season. They will have a winning record for the first time since 2016, when they won 87 games and gave the Chicago Cubs all they could handle in the first round of the playoffs.