Much of the northeastern United States is currently baking amid an excessive heat warning, wildfires are raging out of control, and that pandemic shows no signs of abating anytime soon. Oh, and it’s only August too. So why not cheer up with some Christmas news! You may have heard before that Disney is loosely remaking the holiday classic Home Alone, whether you like it or not, and now we have some more confirmation on when exactly we can expect the very imaginatively titled Home Sweet Home Alone to hit streaming.