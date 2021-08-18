Pain Management Expert Dr. Puja Shah Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. The popularity of CBD is rising rapidly in the past few years. Since the legalization of hemp-derived products in the United States in 2018, there has been a huge rise in the sales and use of CBD products across the country. The main reason for the popularity of CBD products is its ability to treat several health disorders that affect the human body. The CBD is a cannabinoid compound that possesses several therapeutic properties that help in treating various health problems that affect the human body. Its interaction with the cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system of our body helps in the smooth regulation of a wide range of body functions, including sleep, memory, appetite, pain perception, and mood, etc.