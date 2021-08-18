Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Pain Management Expert Dr. Puja Shah Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Puja Shah, MD, is a double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain management specialist. She is also proud to be serving veterans as the current Chief Physician of Pain Management at the Long Beach VA Healthcare System. Approaching wellness from the inside out, she uses her intensive medical training and deep understanding of the mind-body connection to deliver comprehensive pain management care to her patients. Dr. Shah performs a variety of interventional procedures for spine pathology, headaches, inflammatory conditions, and chronic nerve, joint, and pelvic pain, among other ailments.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Pain Management#Haute Living#Haute Beauty Network#Prweb#Md#Eastern#Western#Downstate Medical Center#Indian#Australian#Haute Beauty Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Houston Chronicle

Relationship Management Experts Invite Business Community Members to Supercharge their Networking Skills

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Professionals who fear their networking skills may be a little rusty after months of digital events can now get expert training to reinvigorate their communications and connections from the relationship experts at Covve. The state-of-the-art relationship management tool has designed an inspiring new course to help professionals around the world supercharge their networking skills and get back to their business best.
Real EstateHouston Chronicle

Lindsay Clark-Shields Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Acclaimed real estate expert Lindsay Clark-Shields accepts the invitation to Haute Residence’s invite-only Network. Lindsay Clark-Shields exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in the Laguna Beach, California area. Lindsay Clark was born into the real estate business in Brunswick, Maine, where her...
Interior DesignHouston Chronicle

Haute Design Welcomes Karlee Coble To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Karlee Coble as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Karlee exclusively represents the Interior Design market of San Francisco, California.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
HealthCW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: sleep health

A-1 BROADCAST SPONSORED CONTENT — Sleep apnea impacts more than 54 million people in the U.S., yet 80% are undiagnosed, which could lead to devastating health implications. Sleep apnea usually results in disrupted sleep because it causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep. CPAP therapy is the most...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Bay Wealth Group Joins Insigneo’s Network

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Insigneo, the Miami-based Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisory firm, has incorporated new top talent as a team of leading financial advisors has joined the firm’s independent network after time at various financial firms. Father and son team, Jeffrey B. Kline Sr. and Jeffrey B. Kline II, from Wells Fargo—along with the addition of Juan A. González from Kovack International—have joined to create The Bay Wealth Group at Insigneo.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

JABA hosting a free chronic pain management course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been living with chronic pain, there’s a way you can manage it for free. Beginning September 16, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) will be hosting a free virtual six-week pain management course. The classes are limited to 12 participants. If you...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Butterfly Network and Caption Health Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Enable Earlier Disease Detection and Management With AI-Based Guidance and Diagnostics

GUILFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK & BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), manufacturer of Butterfly iQ+, the world’s first handheld whole-body ultrasound system with patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology and comprehensive software platform, and Caption Health, creator of Caption AI, the world’s first and only FDA-cleared AI-guided ultrasound software, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership. For a broad set of healthcare professionals, Butterfly and Caption’s integrated solution should enhance cardiac assessment by improving the ease of image capture and image interpretation in a variety of care settings including the hospital, clinic, and home.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

CBD Topicals and Pain Management

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. The popularity of CBD is rising rapidly in the past few years. Since the legalization of hemp-derived products in the United States in 2018, there has been a huge rise in the sales and use of CBD products across the country. The main reason for the popularity of CBD products is its ability to treat several health disorders that affect the human body. The CBD is a cannabinoid compound that possesses several therapeutic properties that help in treating various health problems that affect the human body. Its interaction with the cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system of our body helps in the smooth regulation of a wide range of body functions, including sleep, memory, appetite, pain perception, and mood, etc.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dr. Aleena Shahiryar Joins DCHC as Dental Director

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers recently hired Dr. Aleena Shahiryar to serve as dental director and a practicing dentist. Shahiryar previously worked as dental site director at Community Health Connections in Fitchburg, Mass. She also worked as a faculty member for NYU Langone’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry program at CHC.
HealthMedicalXpress

NSAIDs are effective in postoperative pain management, but not without risks

The doctoral dissertation of Annika Piirainen, Lic Med, explores the dosage, administration and related adverse events of three non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), dexketoprofen, etoricoxib and ibuprofen, in postoperative pain management after cholecystomy, back surgery and arthroplasty. NSAIDs are commonly used in postoperative pain management as part of multimodal analgesia. NSAIDs...
Colorado Stateduboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Joanne Leibe joining Memorial Surgical Associates

Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Leibe is a general surgeon who will be joining Marcus Kurucz, M.D., Megan Stevenson, M.D., and Charles Tollett, Jr., M.D. at Memorial Surgical Associates. Dr. Leibe received her doctor of...
Dover, NHSeacoast Online

Dr. Dinesh Atwal joins Seacoast Cancer Center

DOVER – Dinesh Atwal, MD, a board-certified oncologist and hematologist, has joined Wentworth-Douglass Hospital’s Seacoast Cancer Center. Dr. Atwal will see patients at the Seacoast Cancer Center in Dover at 789 Central Ave. and at the Wentworth-Douglass Portsmouth Outpatient Center at 121 Corporate Drive (on the Pease Tradeport). Oncologists and Hematologists see patients with various types of cancer as well as malignant and benign blood disorders, providing medical treatment options and helping to manage symptoms.
Health Servicesmidwestmedicaledition.com

Dr. Benjamin Owen Joins Advanced Medical Imaging

The physicians of Advanced Medical Imaging (AMI) are pleased to welcome Dr. Benjamin Owen, M.D., in the practice of Diagnostic and Musculoskeletal Radiology. After growing up in Nebraska and completing medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Dr. Owen completed his internship in Chicago followed by his Diagnostic Radiology residency at the University of California, Davis in Sacramento. He and his family moved to San Francisco, where he completed his fellowship in Musculoskeletal Radiology at the University of California, San Francisco.
Newark, NJajmc.com

Dr Shereef Elnahal Joins JDRF Research Committee

JDRF, the world's largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes research, announced the appointment of Shereef Elnahal, MD, to its research committee. Shereef Elnahal, MD, the president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, has been appointed to JDRF’s research committee, according to a company statement. JDRF is the largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in the world and aims to accelerate breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat the disease and its complications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy