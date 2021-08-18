Cancel
Technology

Beijing to accelerate digital technology innovation

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Beijing, the Chinese capital, has recently issued an implementation plan to accelerate the construction of its digital economy, according to China Science Daily on Tuesday. The plan proposes that Beijing will focus on the world's cutting-edge technologies and future strategic requirements, and promote the deep...

#Beijing#Technology Innovation#Quantum Computing#Digital Technology#Real Economy#Chinese#China Science Daily
