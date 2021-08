The crossover has a generous amount of space for being a small SUV. Drivers in the Kennesaw area who are looking for a new crossover that seats five people and that has a generous amount of cargo space might like what the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer has to offer. It has a total cargo capacity of 54.4 cubic feet, 25.3 cubic feet behind the second row of seats, 8.5 feet from the back of the vehicle to the front and there is an available hands-free liftgate. The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer is now available at Carl Black Kennesaw.