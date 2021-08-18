HV Arts Council Celebrates First Year of “The Junkyard”

BELLA VISTA -- Demara Titzer, president of the Bella Vista Arts Council, works in the film industry drawing on her years of experience in other jobs. She lived in Los Angeles for 20 years, working in fashion and then moving into technology. She said there were a lot of new tech companies rising from the breakup of AT&T, and she had a lot of success in sales. She began working with Fortune 500 clients and then had the opportunity to come to Northwest Arkansas in 2002 to build a relationship with Walmart. She did that for 14 years, working for MCI Telecommunications.