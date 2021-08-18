HV Arts Council Celebrates First Year of “The Junkyard”
“THE JUNKYARD”: Artist Ron Snyder was one of the many eco-artists featured at the Hopewell Valley Arts Council’s first upcycle outdoor art exhibition in Woolsey Park. The Hopewell Valley Arts Council hosted its first upcycle outdoor art exhibition, “The Junkyard,” transforming Woolsey Park into a temporary tented sculpture garden from July 23 to July 25. Expected to be an annual event, “The Junkyard” is a family-friendly celebration of artistic ingenuity while raising awareness about the need to protect our environment, proving that “one man’s trash is another’s treasure.”www.towntopics.com
