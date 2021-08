Real Estate Technology Startup Landscape Has Grown 300% Over the Past Decade to Nearly 8,000 Companies. The number of real estate technology startups has increased 300% over the past decade, seizing the opportunity to address the industry’s biggest challenges through technology. Data released by JLL suggests that opportunity continues to abound in the sector’s startup landscape, with over US$9.7 billion of funding activity in the first half of 2021, the most active first half on record. Additionally, the market shows signs of maturation as funding begins to shift toward established players and increasing consolidation drives the emergence of industry leaders.