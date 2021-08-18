Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Explore Fort Wayne restaurants with Taste passport to specials

By KIMBERLY DUPPS TRUESDELL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaste of the Arts might be 10 days away, but Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne launches a new event this weekend to coincide with the annual festival. The in-restaurant Taste à la cARTe runs Sunday through Aug. 31, with creative menu items such as an “artist palette” ice cream flight at Sweets on Main, a three-course meal at Summit City Brewerks and a “Slice of the Arts” pizza at Alto Grado. Other participating restaurants are Tolon, Nawa, Mercado, Trubble Riverside and Trubble Brewing, says Rachelle Reinking, director of communications for Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne.

