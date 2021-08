Warzone Season 5 pre-loads are going live on PlayStation now, giving players the chance to complete their download ahead of time and drop straight into the action. As spotted by CharlieIntel, the total size for the Call of Duty Warzone pre-load files is about 20 GB. Once you have it pre-loaded, the update will be ready to install starting tonight at 9 pm PDT, or tomorrow at midnight EDT or 5 am BST depending on your time zone. Make sure you keep checking back in throughout the day if pre-loading isn't available for you yet, since the update files will reportedly roll out to users across three stages.