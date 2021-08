The summer of 2021 has not produced quite the high-pressure economy its enthusiasts were hoping for. The good news is that job openings are abundant, wages for people at the lower end of the pay scale are rising quickly, and it appears that the post-pandemic recovery will not be like the long slog that followed the three previous recessions. But consumer prices have been rising faster than average wages — meaning that, on average, workers are seeing the purchasing power of their paycheck fall.