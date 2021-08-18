Black and Reeder Scholarships Awarded to Greenwood High Graduates

Trey M. Smith, Hannah Swilling, Chase Izell and Noah Doss of Greenwood have been awarded a Black and Reeder scholarship to the U of A. The scholarship was established through an endowment by Sherman and Lynnette Reeder Black, both U of A alumni who attended Greenwood High School. The Blacks created this scholarship as a way to give back to the community and honor their parents, Galen and Wilma Black and Van and Carolyn Reeder, long-time residents of Greenwood. This scholarship program supports Greenwood High students who are seeking engineering or business degrees at the U of A. Traditionally the scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior and is renewable for an additional three years, as long as the student remains enrolled at the university and meets certain academic requirements. For 2021, the scholarship was expanded to grant awards to Greenwood graduates in the engineering and business colleges who are achieving academic success.