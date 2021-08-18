Faculty Peer Mentoring Program Open for Applications
Faculty succeed when they have a network of mentors at different stages in their academic career. The Office of Faculty Affairs offers a program that provides a mentoring structure outside of a faculty member's home department that promotes honest and open dialogue about challenges, successes and issues experienced by faculty participants. The goal is not to replace department-level mentoring, but to add an additional layer of support for pre-tenure, tenured and non-tenure track faculty. Peer mentoring has the great potential to create new connections across colleges and disciplines and provides faculty members an opportunity to participate in non-judgmental, inclusive and supportive conversations.news.uark.edu
