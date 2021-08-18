New Bronco Sport hits the mark

While it seems like only yesterday that the 2021 Ford Bronco finally launched after decades of waiting, the 2022 Ford Bronco will enter production in late December. And as it turns out, most folks that reserved or ordered a Ford Bronco will seemingly be getting a 2022 model after Ford’s recent announcement that it will replace every molded-in color hardtop-equipped model it has sold thus far, at the same time delaying all unscheduled hardtop orders to next year (except the First Edition). Regardless, those forced to wait will have a few new options and features to choose from, including the new Capable front bumper, according to Bronco Nation, which was first seen on the Bronco Riptide concept.