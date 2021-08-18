Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Einstein's too hard for school science? No, students love learning real modern physics

By David Blair, Emeritus Professor, ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery, OzGrav, The University of Western Australia
Posted by 
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KUF4_0bUrXwkK00
Einstein-First , Author provided

Why are middle school students losing interest in physics? Why is Australia falling behind in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)?

We in the Einstein-First project think we have the answer. It is because students’ internet experience of science is in complete conflict with the school curriculum.

Read more: Why don't we teach Einstein's theories in school?

For National Science Week , I spoke to 650 students aged from 5 to 11. I asked if they had heard of black holes. At least 80% raised their hands.

Where do we find black holes in the school curriculum? We don’t. You can’t talk about black holes using 19th-century physics because they are all about curved space and warped time.

Students have made it clear to us they think science at school is about “old stuff”.

This is why we must modernise the curriculum. We must replace 19th-century concepts with 21st-century concepts, and teach everyone the language of modern physics, starting in primary school.

Today we launch our book Teaching Einsteinian Physics in Schools . It is designed to spearhead a revolution in school science starting from year 3.

Young students grasp Einsteinian concepts

Einstein’s discoveries in 1905 started a conceptual revolution. The final steps, Einstein’s theory of gravity in 1915 and de Broglie’s 1924 discovery that all matter and radiation have a combination of waviness and bulletiness (normally called wave particle duality ), radically changed physicists’ ideas of space, time, matter and radiation. These discoveries are the foundational concepts for almost all modern technology.

Read more: Explainer: what is wave-particle duality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yy75H_0bUrXwkK00
Students explore orbits on a spacetime simulator. Einstein-First , Author provided

Ten years ago I asked: “Is it possible to teach Einsteinian concepts in primary school?” Colleagues said: “Of course not. You have to learn Newton’s physics first!”

I responded bluntly! Newtonian physics is wrong, both conceptually and factually. It says things can travel arbitrarily fast and gravity travels instantaneously, time is the same everywhere, mass and energy are independent of each other, and the universe runs like clockwork.

Our team ran an initial trial teaching Einsteinian physics in a primary school. Our most astonishing discovery was that children were not astonished: they just took the ideas in their stride. This led to eight years of trials in a variety of primary and high schools.

We taught the students that light comes as photons that have a combination of waviness and bulletiness, that space is curved by matter and this changes geometry, and that time is different on top of a mountain. None of this particularly surprised them.

And the children loved it. One year 3 teacher said :

“By the end they were using vocabulary and clearly understanding concepts that would normally not be introduced until high school. It was really hard to drag them away from their activities. What was surprising was that they so easily accepted concepts that most adults and teachers find very difficult.”

Activity-based learning works — and it’s fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYE9E_0bUrXwkK00
Students use nerf guns to learn about how photons eject electrons. Einstein-First , Author provided

The children love the activity-based learning. And they love toys, so we use toys wherever possible.

We use Nerf gun bullets as toy photons, ping-pong balls as toy electrons and toy molecules made of magnetic tennis balls and ping-pong balls. Sometimes we use toy cars as photons and use objects with increasing mass to increase their bulletiness (i.e. momentum). These toys allow experiments such as the dissociation of toy molecules by toy UV photons to explain why UV light can break our DNA and cause skin cancer, and why radio (and 5G!) photons are safe because they have much less bulletiness.

Einsteinian physics has enormous explanatory power, whether at the level of quantum interactions or gravity. Einsteinian gravity describes space as an elastic fabric. We use lycra as our two-dimensional toy spacetime. The stretching of space and time is easily measured and almost all gravitational phenomena can be observed by rolling various balls on the lycra, as the video below shows.

Students from year 3 and up have taken part in trials of the Einsteinian physics program.

Read more: Curious Kids: why is there gravity?

Students at all levels love to play with these spacetime simulators. They study how photon trajectories are deflected when space is curved, how gravity gradient forces tear up comets, how orbits change their orientation in space (called precession), how stars and planets form and how galaxies get their shapes. As a year 7 teacher said :

“[It] makes it much easier to talk to students about interesting things, like the latest black hole discovery.”

Lessons that make sense of our world

The absorption of infrared photons by CO₂ molecules drives climate change. Toy molecules held together by magnets allow students to explore the different ways a CO₂ molecule vibrates compared with an O₂ molecule, and learn how photon absorption causes this.

We combine our toys with real but relatively low-cost devices, such as solar panels, electric drills, LED lights and laser pointers.

Laser pointers allow the waviness of light to be explored in a whole range of interference experiments. Solar panels demonstrate bulletiness, photons ejecting electrons, and are ideal for almost all electricity and energy studies at primary and middle school. A solar panel can drive a 12V electric drill, which can be used for lifting, creating frictional heat and using energy that comes from converting photons to a stream of electrons – the photoelectric effect for which Einstein won the Nobel Prize .

Helping teachers overcome their fears

The biggest obstacle to introducing Einsteinian physics is the scare factor for teachers. People still claim it’s too difficult for teachers. We have found if we put the activity first, like geometry on woks for example, teachers with no science background easily grasp the concept that the shape of space can be measured doing geometry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwbCk_0bUrXwkK00
Learning about geometry on curved space using an upturned wok. Einstein-First , Author provided

Teaching Einsteinian Physics in Schools is based on international experience involving more than 20 authors. It is presented at the level needed for school teachers, including some material for senior high school.

It is free of scary equations because these, whether Einsteinian or Newtonian, have no place in the school curriculum. Instead we teach lots about how to deal with the huge numbers and tiny numbers we must envisage to deal with the universe, as well as probability and “the maths of arrows” (vectors) because these powerful concepts are important for everyone.

Most students will not specialise in physics. The goal of Einstein-First is that all students should finish the compulsory years of science with the basic knowledge and vocabulary of our best understanding of the physical universe.

Read more: We must include more women in physics — it would help the whole of humanity

After trialling our year 7 program on gravity, a teacher reported :

“The lessons feature the modelling of concepts with hands-on ‘concrete’ materials, an instructional approach that provides multisensory learning opportunities allowing all students to be successfully included.”

“Girls benefit especially from the way the program is presented with group learning and activities. It is not intimidating, and teachers like myself enjoy the program because it makes my teaching feel much more worthwhile.”

“The notable thing about the Einsteinian physics lessons is that students are fully engaged, disruption is rare, and students with learning difficulties are practically indistinguishable from mainstream students.”

Einstein-First is a collaboration led by UWA, Curtin and ANU, and funded by the Australian Research Council with additional support from the WA government, the Independent Schools Association of WA, the Gravity Discovery Centre and the Science Teacher’s Association of WA. I wish to acknowledge the enormous contributions of our team members including Jyoti Kaur, Kyla Adams, Shon Boublil, Anastasia Popkova, Darren McGoran, Aishwarya Banavathu, David Wood, David Treagust, Susan Scott, Grady Venville, Li Ju, Marjan Zadnik, Elaine Horne, Richard Meagher, Steve Humfrey and especially my co-editor, Magdalena Kersting, who took on the prodigious task of putting together our book Teaching Einsteinian Physics in Schools.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Meagher
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Modern Physics#Einsteinian#Newtonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
EducationAOL Corp

6 high-school students on virtual learning in the pandemic

There's no denying education has been upended amid the coronavirus pandemic. For most of 2020, once-bustling hallways were silent; classes, proms, and graduation ceremonies were canceled or held online, with millions of students denied rights of passage that generations past cherished. Yahoo Finance spoke with six students from White Plains...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Students are returning to school with anxiety, grief and gaps in social skills – will there be enough school mental health resources?

Even before COVID-19, as many as 1 in 6 young children had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. New findings suggest a doubling of rates of disorders such as anxiety and depression among children and adolescents during the pandemic. One reason is that children’s well-being is tightly connected to family and community conditions such as stress and financial worries.
Educationdallassun.com

Einstein was 'wrong', not your science teacher

"Your teacher was wrong!" It's a phrase many a high school or university student has heard. As practising and former science teachers, we have been challenged with this accusation before. Whereas those with advanced science understanding (including the students' lecturers and high school teachers) may well say their previous teachers...
Educationuga.edu

High School students learn about data science, AI, at UGA Wells Fargo summer camp

In a demonstration of the eagerness to learn at the high school level meeting the willingness to share expertise by industry, the University of Georgia department of statistics partnered with data scientists at Wells Fargo to offer the 2021 Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Camp. The camp was held virtually across two weeks during July, at no cost to participants.
Educationweareteachers.com

Too Hot to Learn: How Sweltering Classroom Temps Are Impacting Schools

Hot classrooms: it’s a hot button issue for many of the country’s schools returning to the classroom this month. Efforts to extend learning time in the name of equity and achievement have led to earlier start dates in August. And students and teachers are feeling the negative effects of stifling, steamy classrooms.
Ellicott City, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Centennial High School student works with Chicago-based nonprofit to help young girls learn computer science

Centennial High School rising sophomore Nicole Luo, 15, is working to change the face of computer science. Serving on the Youth Leadership Board for Code Your Chances, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that teaches young girls across the world the importance of computer science, she has dedicated her summer to help educate them in computer science, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
EducationPhys.org

Teaching Einsteinian physics in schools

Why are middle school students losing interest in physics? Why is Australia falling behind in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)?. We in the Einstein-First project think we have the answer. It is because students' internet experience of science is in complete conflict with the school curriculum. For National Science...
New Rochelle, NYiona.edu

Summer Research Empowers Computer Science Students to “Learn Outside the Lines”

From augmented reality to data mining, students conduct summer research in pursuit of their passions. Computer science plays a role in almost all aspects of our daily lives, especially in today’s fast-paced, digital society. The Iona College Computer Science program provides students with a challenging yet supportive environment led by dedicated and passionate faculty, with a strong track record of placing students in excellent internships and job positions.
Coding & ProgrammingNews4Jax.com

It’s not too late to learn to code. Start now with this 11-course computer science bundle!

If you’re applying for jobs right now, thinking about doing so in the future or looking to get ahead in your current position, one valuable skill set you can pursue is computer programming. Coding skills can be applied to a wide variety of fields from finance to design to marketing and much more. Add programming to your resume and back it up with applicable knowledge by completing the 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle.
Educationbeverlyreview.net

Igniting students’ love of learning fires up fun at Beverly Montessori

A love of learning lies within the mind of each child and igniting that love of learning has been the mission of Beverly Montessori School for nearly 55 years. This preschool with small beginnings has made a huge impact on the community, successfully adapting in order to open its doors to in-person learning during the uncertainty of the pandemic last school year.
ELON University

New Interprofessional Simulation Center to provide experiential health care learning for Health Sciences students

Elon University has opened a new Interprofessional Simulation Center that will serve as an experiential health care learning hub and support over 250 students in the School of Health Sciences. The center was completed in May and as the university prepares to welcome its inaugural cohort of nursing students, members of the university community saw all it is capable of during an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Washougal, WAColumbian

Summer school students engage in project-based learning

WASHOUGAL — Summer school students at Washougal School District participated in a myriad of educational programs aimed to help special needs students and others looking for a challenge or to avoid learning loss. The summer program expanded from previous years, serving 319 students in 2021. Brain Boot Camp, a new program, provided an opportunity for students to explore project-based learning lessons. A grant was provided by OSPI for students to create a mock proposal for a walking bridge concept that would connect Addy Street residents over the train tracks. It would enable them to be closer to trails and school. Other programs included Summer School Splash, for grades kindergarten through third grade, and Ready Set Kindy, which aimed to prepare kindergarten students. “I am super proud of all the hard work the staff and students have done. The students have gained skills over the summer months that will be beneficial for a successful start to the school year,” Kassel said in the release. “The teachers are dedicated to student success, and this is why our summer has been amazing.”
Ann Arbor, MIwelovedexter.com

Middle school students invited to learn about science, technology, engineering, art and math careers at WCC’s STEAM Saturdays

ANN ARBOR – Science, technology, engineering, art and math converge for middle school students at this year’s Super STEAM Saturdays starting this week. Hosted throughout the school year by Washtenaw Community College, faculty members will lead the free monthly Super STEAM Saturdays designed to engage middle school students in fun and interactive learning activities. Older and younger students and families are also invited to register.
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Louisiana School welcomes students to new Living Learning Commons

295 students from 64 of the state’s parishes return to LSMSA campus. The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) welcomed 130 new students and 165 returning students from throughout the state in safely separated groups on Aug. 12-15. This year, LSMSA representatives ranging from Executive Director Steve...
New York City, NYwbgo.org

NYC Making Hard Push For Student Vaccinations Ahead Of School Start

New York City is intensifying its effort to get eligible children vaccinated against coronavirus with the start of the school year weeks away. About 56 percent of 12 to 17 year olds have one dose in them but Dr. Ted Long with the city’s Health Department says the city is pushing hard to raise that percentage before students enter classrooms.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Schools working hard to maintain in-person learning amid COVID cases

Tulsa, Okla. (KTUL) — Starla Thompson Daniels is one mom who feels schools should be in virtual learning right now. Her middle school child has been exposed at a charter school, and just this week, her kindergartner is now quarantined. “Today, I got a letter my kindergartener was exposed from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy