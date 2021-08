Today, we take a look at the Ole Miss linebackers, as the Rebels are in week three of fall camp practices. Ole Miss, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches poll, opens its season on Mon., Sept. 6. versus the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. Ole Miss lost its leading tackler, Jacquez Jones, to Kentucky in the transfer portal, but returns a number of notable contributors, namely veterans MoMo Sanogo and Lakia Henry. Henry finished second on the team in tackles last season, and the Rebels also added Maryland transfer Chance Campbell in the spring.