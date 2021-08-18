Cancel
MLB

Red Sox 0, Yankees 2: The wildcard gap has been closed

By Over the Monster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loss earlier on the day on Tuesday to start their doubleheader was an incredibly frustrating one for the Red Sox, leading to one of two scenarios for the nightcap. On the one hand, they could win and wipe away the result of the first one to even up the day. On the other hand, they could lose, continue their spiral and give up a share of a wildcard spot. They opted for option two. The offense was shut down by rookie Luis Gil, and a pair of solo home runs against Nathan Eovaldi were enough to give New York their second win of the day.

Luis Gil
Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLB

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts is the only MLB player with these numbers

No other MLB player is doing what Xander Bogaerts is doing. It’s absolutely baffling that no one outside of Red Sox Nation talks about Xander Bogaerts. Or at least, they certainly don’t talk about him enough. The shortstop is only 28 years old and already has three Silver Slugger awards,...
MLB
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox News: Former players on the move elsewhere

Former Red Sox players shuffling around the MLB landscape. I am now catching up with some former Red Sox players who have been on the move recently. The first is the latest casualty, and it is pitching. Right-hander Matt Andriese has signed a major league deal with the Seattle Mariners. Andriese was recently released by the Red Sox.
MLB

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLB
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLB
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLB

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4: A rollercoaster of an afternoon at Fenway

Watching the Red Sox these days is an exercise in expecting the worst and hoping for the best, with the ultimate outcome almost exclusively being of the former category. And it seemed like it would be that way in this one as well. Boston was leading most of the day over Texas thanks to a dominant performance from Nathan Eovaldi and a couple of homers from the offense. But then Matt Barnes couldn’t miss bats in the ninth and allowed the Rangers to tie it up. This time, however, the Red Sox did not find a way to lose. A huge two-out double from Rafael Devers kept the game alive in the tenth, and after 2 2⁄3 massive innings from Garrett Whitlock they got a walk off grand slam from Travis Shaw to end it.
MLB

Red Sox at Yankees lineups: Save the day!

The Red Sox look to salvage a sweep of Tuesday’s doubleheader when they square off yet again with the Yankees for a seven-inning game behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:05 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). You know what we like here at Over the Monster Dot Com? We like it when the Red...
MLB

Red Sox at Yankees Series Preview

The Yankees have spent most of this season disappointing their fans after coming into the year as the American League favorites, but they’ve turned things around recently and are still right in the thick of the postseason chase. Record. 66-52 Head-to-head record. Red Sox 10, Yankees 3. Trend. Up. The...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox News: Garrett Richards has been removed from the rotation

The Red Sox might be done using Garrett Richard as a starter. Garrett Richards has potentially made his final start in a Boston Red Sox uniform but could solidify the bullpen down the stretch. It’s been a very disappointing season for Richards, who signed a one-year deal looking to restore...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees passing Red Sox in standings with doubleheader sweep is stunning

The New York Yankees appear to have played enough close games that they’ve finally gotten the hang of closing these nailbiters out. The Red Sox? Well…apparently, three games against the lowly Orioles this weekend at Fenway weren’t enough to adequately prepare Alex Cora’s crew for the Yankees’ pitching in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
MLB

Tomase: Why Red Sox are still in better shape than Yankees

The Red Sox won't finish behind the Yankees this year. I guarantee it. A team can only win with paper clips and silly putty and gum for so long, and Aaron Boone is New York's manager, not MacGruber. The Yankees have impressively transformed themselves from an unathletic, uninspiring underachiever into a runaway train that has made up an astounding 10 games on the Red Sox since July 27, but they're not built to last.
MLB

Loaisiga Works Out Of Big-Time Jam, Yankees Top Red Sox

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jonathan Loaisiga broke a bat and induced a possible double-play grounder, yet the Yankees reliever somehow still faced the bases full of Red Sox with no outs. “He didn’t flinch,” manager Aaron Boone said. Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston’s final at-bat for a gutsy...

