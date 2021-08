Tanner Houck has been back and forth from Worcester to Boston quite a few times this season, and that trend continued Tuesday. The Red Sox pitcher was optioned to the WooSox after the 2-0 loss in Game 2 of the doubleheader against the New York Yankees. It’s something Houck has become accustomed to, and never is taken by surprise because the team has been straightforward about the process since Day 1.