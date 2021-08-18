Yesterdays 8/18/21

Cancel
Scott Spainhour, superintendent of the Greenbrier School District, was doubly honored recently for his support of the military. She received a Statement of Support from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve of Arkansas for his support of military members. In addition, Spainhour was given a Patriot Award for his emphasis within the district of the importance of being in the military. Statements of Suppport were also given to each principal in all six schools in the district.

