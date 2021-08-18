Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sullivan responds to Biden speech: Commander in Chief didn’t bother to thank our vets and Gold Star families

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XReqF_0bUrXKe400

Sen. Dan Sullivan released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s speech on the unraveling situation in Afghanistan:

“It has been a gut-wrenching few days for all Americans seeing our citizens being frantically ferried by helicopter in Kabul, echoing the tragic end of the Vietnam War. It did not have to be this way. President Biden chose to embark on a time-based withdrawal from Afghanistan, initially and incredibly choosing September 11, 2021 as the end date of America’s military presence in the country. What followed was the administration’s botched execution of its own plan. The issue today is not whether we eventually leave Afghanistan, but how we leave Afghanistan. Right now, thousands of Americans and our Afghan partners stand in harm’s way on a tarmac in Kabul—or worse, in Taliban-controlled areas elsewhere in the country—as America’s standing in the world erodes.

“Americans have been demanding clarity and resolve for five days from the President: How have we arrived at this stunning, yet predictable and avoidable outcome? How will you bring order to this chaos and bring our people and friends to safety? How will you prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists once again? In the past week, including in his address today, the President offered neither clarity nor resolve. Instead, he offered excuses and a perspective radically disconnected from the reality unfolding on the ground and the numerous warnings sounded by experts, including our own military leaders, and members of Congress, myself included, for months.

“Over the past two decades, there have been both accomplishments and mistakes made by four successive administrations regarding our mission in Afghanistan. But if the flag of the Taliban is flying over the U.S. embassy in Kabul on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Joe Biden will be solely responsible for that sickening and dispiriting image.

“The American people and our allies are left with decreasing confidence in this administration’s ability to lead as the President now returns to his vacation at Camp David. Given the debacle in Afghanistan, I worry that our adversaries will see this moment as an opportunity to test our country in other areas. Already, Communist China is questioning America’s commitment to Taiwan. If that happens, we better be ready, and we better be strong.

“Finally, I’m deeply disappointed that the Commander in Chief did not take the time to assure our brave service members and Gold Star families that their sacrifices in Afghanistan were not in vain.” – Sen. Dan Sullivan

The tens of thousands of Americans who deployed to Afghanistan, including many Alaskans, did exactly what their country asked of them—preventing further attacks on our homeland after 9/11 by bringing the fight to the enemy. Today, we need to pay particular attention to these Americans and their families, offering them our gratitude for all they’ve done to secure our nation.”

Sullivan is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and is in Alaska this week hearing from Alaskans. His last trip to Afghanistan was as a senator in 2017, when he visited deployed members of the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division of Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson and Alaska-based members of the Air Force.

Comments / 0

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Star#Americans#Afghan#Taliban#Communist#Alaskans#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden as the Chaos Candidate

James Antle of the Washington Examiner describes a shift in President Biden’s electoral role. President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday to reassure the public about his efforts to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan. It started over 45 minutes late, representing how little related to the withdrawal goes according to plan.
Congress & Courtsfloridapolitics.com

Byron Donalds calls on Joe Biden to resign

The Afghanistan withdrawal was too much, the freshman Congressman says. Rep. Byron Donalds on Monday called on President Joe Biden to resign. “Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home and abroad, our honor, and faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” the Naples Republicans wrote on Facebook.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Biden, Moulton, and the mess we’re making in Afghanistan

Our military has the means, Mr. President — your job is to lead them. I second US Representative Seth Moulton’s view that, at this point, the Kabul evacuation is nothing “short of a disaster” (“Seth Moulton, a Democrat who speaks the truth about Afghanistan — and the president,” Joan Vennochi, Opinion, Aug. 24). As an aid worker supporting Afghan health initiatives, with extensive experience in-country between 2002 and 2014, I’m convinced that all Americans, foreign nationals, and Afghans who helped US civilian and military authorities, and who wish to leave, should be evacuated with their families.
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Says ‘No One’s Being Killed,’ Ignores More Than 12,000 Dead in Afghanistan

“[N]o one’s being killed right now, God forgive me if I’m wrong about that, but no one’s being killed right now.”. That was President Joe Biden’s Aug. 18 description of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, where the U.S.-backed government there has been toppled by the Taliban in an offensive that began in early May.
U.S. Politicswvgazettemail.com

John Palmer: Biden didn't lose Afghanistan (Opinion)

The media is full of stories portraying President Joe Biden as a loser who “lost” Afghanistan. They couldn’t be more wrong. While the details of the exit might cause dismay, and even anguish, the unhappy fact is that finally (finally!) admitting that the war was unwinnable was never going to be pleasant.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Geraldo hits Biden for 'pitiful' speech as Afghanistan crumbles: 'What the hell did COVID have to do with' it

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera called out President Joe Biden for a "pitiful" and irrelevant speech instructing Americans about forthcoming coronavirus booster shots as a geopolitical and humanitarian catastrophe intensifies in Afghanistan under his watch. Rivera said on "The Five" Biden's speech Wednesday was disjointed and the president was "blinking...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Why Didn't Biden Leave 2,500 Troops In Afghanistan?

The Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of Afghanistan after President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops by August 31 has critics asking: why didn't he just leave 2,500 troops there to fortify the now-fallen government?. That was how many US forces remained in the country when Biden took office in January,...
ImmigrationFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Fact-checking Biden's claim that Afghans didn't want to leave

The Biden administration has been working to mitigate the fallout from the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban's surprisingly swift takeover of the country. As scenes of Afghans desperate to leave went viral, President Joe Biden announced Monday that the US military will provide assistance to evacuate more Afghans eligible for special immigration visas and their families to the US. Although Biden and his administration have been criticized for not taking this action sooner, he sought to deflect the blame.
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Republican

Biden’s Afghanistan disaster didn’t have to happen

In the first two weeks of August, America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan became a humiliating rout. Make no mistake, the U.S. has suffered a major diplomatic and psychological defeat that will have resonance throughout the world. Understand that I think that since 9/11, America’s essential mission in Afghanistan has been what...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Sen. Sullivan: Veterans, Gold Star families should know we fought terrorists in Afghanistan to protect Americans from terrorism on our soil

Sen. Dan Sullivan, in a Facebook Live interview with Must Read Alaska, said Sunday that veterans who fought the Taliban in Afghanistan and Gold Star families of fallen warriors should know the 20-year war was fought to protect America from attacks like the one on Sept. 11, 2001. And that it was effective in doing so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy