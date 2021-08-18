Friday Night Lights Preview: East Peoria Raiders

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- East Peoria is hoping that this is the year where their program takes the next step in rebuilding a winning culture. Head coach Dustin Jefferson is in his second year at the helm and thinks that the Raiders have all the pieces necessary to take that step. He says numbers are up for the program and that there's talent on both sides of the ball, but what he's most excited about is just how close his team is to each other.