A most unique and wonderful life ended too soon on August 15th, 2021 when Ginny McCreary passed away following a courageous and unrelenting battle with a rare form of Sarcoma Cancer at the age of 34. Ginny passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family who held hands while wiping away tears of sorrow. Yet only the night before the very same people surrounded Ginny while wiping away tears of laughter.