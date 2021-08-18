Cancel
Pollock, SD

Official Proceedings

By Editor’s Page
 7 days ago

The School Board for the Mobridge-Pollock School District No. 62-6 convened pursuant to due notice at 5:30 pm., Monday August 9, 2021 in regular session at the Mobridge-Pollock School High School Conference Room. The following members attended Chris Fried, Dr. Travis Henderson, Dustin Jahraus, Tasha Peltier, and Eric Stroeder. Also in attendance were Superintendent Frederick, Business Manager Schneider, Orland Geigle, Pam Wells, and other interested patrons. Chairman Stroeder convened the board for its regular session by leading the Pledge to the Flag. Motions are unanimously passed unless otherwise stated. ACTION 22019 – DISCUSS/ APPROVE CONSENT AGENDA.

Pollock, SD
Mobridge, SD
Montana State
