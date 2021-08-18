Miriam "Mim" Enck
It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Miriam "Mim" Enck, 75, of Mount Gretna, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital following a very brief illness. Born in Willow Street, PA, Mim was the daughter of the late Frank & Betty Enck. Her husband, Walter Progner, preceded her in death along with her brother, Jesse Enck. Mim is survived by her sisters, Ann Shertzer and Mary Reitz, and a brother, Daniel Enck, along with her nieces/nephews & grand-nephews who had a special relationship with "Auntie."lancasteronline.com
