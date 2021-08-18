It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Miriam "Mim" Enck, 75, of Mount Gretna, on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital following a very brief illness. Born in Willow Street, PA, Mim was the daughter of the late Frank & Betty Enck. Her husband, Walter Progner, preceded her in death along with her brother, Jesse Enck. Mim is survived by her sisters, Ann Shertzer and Mary Reitz, and a brother, Daniel Enck, along with her nieces/nephews & grand-nephews who had a special relationship with "Auntie."