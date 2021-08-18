Gregory Honaman Rutter January 9, 1951 – August 13, 2021

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGregory Honaman Rutter, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on the evening of Friday, August 13th, 2021. Greg was born in Hartford, CT to George E. Rutter and the late Nancy Honaman. He was the proud father of Bradford and Gregory II. He is survived by his father George and step mother Barbara; his sons; his daughter-in-law, Christyn Rutter and grandchildren, Ella and Gregory III; his wife Fern Dannis; and step children Becca and Ted Applegate.

