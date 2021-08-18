Prep roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Western’s Kayleigh Turne r celebrates after the Panthers won the third set against Kokomo in a volleyball match Tuesday at Russiaville. The Panthers won in five sets. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Correction: This story has been updated from its original version to include a correction in Kokomo's volleyball stats.

Western’s volleyball team beat Kokomo in a five-set battle Tuesday at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.

Kokomo took the first set 25-22. Western followed with 25-19 and 28-26 sets for a 2-1 lead. The Wildkats won the fourth set 25-17 to draw even. The Panthers then controlled the fifth set, 15-4, for the 3-2 win.

McKenna Smith floored eight kills for the Panthers (1-1). Linsay Guge sparked the defense with 28 digs. Kylie York led the scoring with 29 service points and Kieli Fogg added 20 points.

“It was a total team effort,” Western coach Jessica Oliver said.

Abby Hansen led the Kats with 11 kills and 25 digs. Dani Tate backed her with 11 kills and 14 digs. Mia Federspill contributed six kills, 21 assists and 16 digs.

Also for the Kats (0-1), Jada Claire Broomfield had seven kills and 25 digs, Jalynn Warden had 18 digs and Kinley Martin had 17 digs.

NW 3, WABASH 0

Northwestern is 1-0 after beating Wabash 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 on the Apaches’ floor.

“Wabash is a great measure for us of where we are because they are a very good program and a well-coached team,” coach Kathie Layden said. “This was a highly competitive match and I felt like our communication and energy on the court was a difference maker. We made some adjustments after our scrimmage last week and the girls seemed to understand their roles. Great team win.”

McKenna Layden (12 kills) and Bela Andreassa (nine kills) led the Tigers’ attack and Ella Byrum fueled the offense with 25 assists. Byrum served 16 points, Emily Goltz served 11 points and Morgan Walker had 10 points.

Defensively, McKenna Layden had 10 digs and two blocks, Tori Closson had 10 digs and Byrum had eight digs.

BOYS SOCCER

KOKOMO 9, EASTERN 0

Kieran Morrison scored four goals to fuel the Wildkats’ runaway victory. Diego Giner-Jiminez scored two goals, Ben Herrera had a goal and an assist and Micah Lamberson and Desmonte McDonald scored a goal apiece.

Kokomo’s back line of Eduardo Capetillo, Gabe Booher, Soekmin Son and Cole Boruff held the Comets to zero shots in the match.

Kokomo (2-0) hosts Muncie Central on Saturday to begin North Central Conference play.

CARROLL 3, WESTERN 2

Noah Falkenberg, Eli Falkenberg and Owen Duff scored a goal apiece to lead the Cougars past the visiting Panthers.

Noah Falkenberg also had an assist for the Cougars (1-0). Carroll keeper Cohen Miller recorded nine saves.

For Western (0-2), Seth Baker had a goal and an assist, Lucas Pitzer also scored and keeper Wyatt Sanders had six saves.

WEST LAF. 5, NW 3

Ale Andrade, Matty Polk and Quentin Yeakel scored for the Tigers in their season opener against Class 2A No. 5 West Lafayette.

“We definitely shot ourselves in the foot,” Northwestern coach Aaron Longgood said. “Went down 1-0 right at the start of the game by poor marking on a free kick. We were able to tie it up on a very nice rebound goal by Quentin Yeakel. Unfortunately our poor start at the back continued with low pressure and West Lafayette put in a good shot from distance. Some calls didn’t go our way and they were awarded a PK that they finished right before half.”

Longgood pointed to the Tigers making only one of nine shots in the first half as a disappointment.

“Overall I think we played a strong first half and just let sloppy errors take us over and get us down. Second half West Lafayette was able to limit our chances and go ahead 5-2 until we converted on a PK to finish out the game. Really looking forward to fixing our mistakes and playing them again in conference,” he said.

BOYS TENNIS

NW 5, CARROLL 0

The Tigers turned in a dominant effort in their season opener.

No. 1 singles player Cole Wise cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win — and the Tigers won by “double bagels” at the other points. Adam Morrow won at No. 2 singles, Austin Robinson won at No. 3 singles, Caden Gaier and Clayton Griswold won at No. 1 doubles and Ethan Kearney and Blake Wise won at No. 2 doubles.

“We did a nice job coming out and taking care of business,” co-coach Matt Woods said. “It’s always tough the first match of the year because you have some of the nervousness to shake. I didn’t sense any of that with this team and our experience showed. Congrats to Blake Wise for not wasting any time getting his first varsity win.

“We have a tough test [today] with Peru coming to town. We look forward to seeing where we stand in the early part of the season.”

PERU 3, HUNT. N. 2

Peru singles players Ian Potts, Ben Beckman and Gavin Eldridge won in straight sets to secure the team win. The Tigers’ No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Rogers and Lucas Slagel lost in three sets.

GIRLS GOLF

TIPTON 181, EASTERN 213, CARROLL 231

Lucy Quigley fired a 1-under 34 to lead the Blue Devils to the victory at Tipton Municipal.

“Really pleased with our improvement,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Lucy had a really solid and consistent round and Lacie [Logan] is right there with her. What is more pleasing is that we are improving behind them, and they are working well.”

Cora Bartrum led Eastern with a 50 and Alexa Maurer and Rebekah Guthrie followed with 53s.

BOYS XC

NW COMBO

Northwestern took first place in its 3K combination meet for the first time since 1991. The meet features three races — one for Nos. 1 and 2 runners, another for 3-4 runners and another for 5-6-7 runners.

“This was a top-to-bottom win,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “The guys in the first race [5-6-7] really got the team going. Taking seven out of 10 ribbons and watching Matthan [McGriff] win his first race of his career had the boys excited. Everyone did their job extremely well. We will keep working at it and see just how fast we can go this season.”

In the 5-6-7 race, the Tigers had McGriff in first, Jacob Bumgardner in third and Matthew Mitchell in fourth. In the 3-4 race, the Tigers’ Caden Lechner was first and teammate Gunnar LaShure was fourth. And in the 1-2 race, the Tigers’ Caleb Champion and Isaiah Kanable finished third and fourth, respectively.

Perry noted all 14 of his runners had personal-best times.

GIRLS XC

NW COMBO

The host Tigers finished in third place in the 3K meet.

The highlights for the Tigers included Hannah Moore winning the 1-2 race, Sally Freeman taking seventh in the 3-4 race and Alex McLeod taking fifth in the 5-6-7 race.

Perry noted eight of his nine runners had personal-best times.

“This team has worked so hard over the summer and it shows,” he said. “They have been great at adapting to a new program and I am glad they got to feel some success [Tuesday]. You can’t beat PRs from nearly the whole team. We have a very young team and I am excited to see how far they will go.”