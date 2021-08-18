Josephine Celia

Josephine C. Celia entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 16, 2021 at the age of 92. Josie was born in Lancaster, PA on March 19, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Nicola and Mary Assumtino (Pastino) Lombardo. Josie celebrated 50 years of marriage with the late Nicholas S. Celia. Josie was known to many as a dedicated wife, devoted homemaker, friend and hostess to everyone who entered her home. Josie above all loved her family, and she was mother of four, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six. She will be truly missed.