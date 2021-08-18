SOFTBALL: Lady Chicks rally to beat Bethany in district game

Chickasha softball players cheer from the dugout during the team's 8-4 victory in Chickasha on Tuesday. Austin Litterell

The Chickasha softball team had to rally to stay unbeaten.

The Lady Chicks entered Tuesday's District 4A-4 game against Bethany with a 4-0 record on the season and a 2-0 record in district play. Chickasha faced deficits of 1-0 and 4-2 in the game but still improved both of those records, getting to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play with an 8-4 victory over the Lady Bronchos.

Neither offense was able to score a run until the fourth inning. The Lady Bronchos opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top half of the fourth, but Chickasha came up with a response.

Alli Bordwine led off the bottom half of the fourth inning with a single, and Chickasha took a 2-1 lead in the inning after back-to-back RBI singles from Allyson Arthur and M'Kailei Myers.

Arthur had a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and had five RBIs in the win. Myers had three hits with two RBIs in the victory.

Despite taking the lead, the Lady Chicks had to come up with another rally after the Lady Bronchos scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 advantage. Chickasha did what it needed to, finishing the game with six unanswered runs.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Leighanne Eaton recorded a triple to start a rally. After Bordwine got on base again, Arthur tied the game with a two-run double. Myers then put the Lady Chicks in the lead for good, making the score 5-4 with an RBI single.

Following a Serenity Golightly base hit in the sixth inning, Bayle Bingham extended Chickasha's lead with an RBI single. Arthur completed the scoring in the game, recording another two-run base hit to make the score 8-4.

The Lady Chicks ended the game with 12 hits, and four players had multiple hits. Eaton (two) and Golightly (two) each joined Arthur and Myers with multiple hits.

Myers and Allison Couch each spent time in the circle during the win.