Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chickasha, OK

SOFTBALL: Lady Chicks rally to beat Bethany in district game

By Austin Litterell
Posted by 
Express-Star
Express-Star
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42exMW_0bUrVAbY00
Chickasha softball players cheer from the dugout during the team's 8-4 victory in Chickasha on Tuesday. Austin Litterell

The Chickasha softball team had to rally to stay unbeaten.

The Lady Chicks entered Tuesday's District 4A-4 game against Bethany with a 4-0 record on the season and a 2-0 record in district play. Chickasha faced deficits of 1-0 and 4-2 in the game but still improved both of those records, getting to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play with an 8-4 victory over the Lady Bronchos.

Neither offense was able to score a run until the fourth inning. The Lady Bronchos opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top half of the fourth, but Chickasha came up with a response.

Alli Bordwine led off the bottom half of the fourth inning with a single, and Chickasha took a 2-1 lead in the inning after back-to-back RBI singles from Allyson Arthur and M'Kailei Myers.

Arthur had a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and had five RBIs in the win. Myers had three hits with two RBIs in the victory.

Despite taking the lead, the Lady Chicks had to come up with another rally after the Lady Bronchos scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 advantage. Chickasha did what it needed to, finishing the game with six unanswered runs.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Leighanne Eaton recorded a triple to start a rally. After Bordwine got on base again, Arthur tied the game with a two-run double. Myers then put the Lady Chicks in the lead for good, making the score 5-4 with an RBI single.

Following a Serenity Golightly base hit in the sixth inning, Bayle Bingham extended Chickasha's lead with an RBI single. Arthur completed the scoring in the game, recording another two-run base hit to make the score 8-4.

The Lady Chicks ended the game with 12 hits, and four players had multiple hits. Eaton (two) and Golightly (two) each joined Arthur and Myers with multiple hits.

Myers and Allison Couch each spent time in the circle during the win.

Comments / 0

Express-Star

Express-Star

Chickasha, OK
396
Followers
38
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Express-Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Chickasha, OK
Chickasha, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#8 4#The Lady Chicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract

Former President Trump accused the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of trying to “distract” with its latest request for records. In a statement issued through his Save America PAC, Trump slammed the “Leftist ‘select committee’” for asking for documents and communications from his administration as part of its probe.
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy