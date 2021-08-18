Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Awesome campers

Standard Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYMCA of Southeast Missouri Summer Day Camp attendees voted individual on who they wanted to be their awesome camper for the summer. They were asked to pick a boy and a girl based on our character words – caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. They were also asked to vote on their favorite staff as well.

standard-democrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campers#Day Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleTravelPulse

15 Awesome Roller Coasters in the US

August 16 is National Roller Coaster Day, so what better way is there to celebrate than to discover some of the awesome roller coasters that exist in the United States? From Universal Orlando to Six Flags amusement parks, there are so many thrilling, exhilarating and downright terrifying roller coasters to enjoy across the country.
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

YMCA names Campers of the Week

Enterprise YMCA After School Campers of the Week exhibited kindness and friendship to their fellow campers, camp directors said. Pictured from left are Lilly Kate Davis, After School Camp Director Jolee Fernandez and Aiden Hilburn. Register now for soccer, After School Camp for ages 5-12 and preschool ages 2.5-5. Also be sure to check out the fitness center with classes and a nursery. For more information, call office at (334) 347-4513 or (334) 347-0214 or stop by the YMCA located at 904 Ozark Hwy in Enterprise.
Danville, PADaily Item

Summer campers welcome visitors from Reptiland

DANVILLE — Summer campers at the Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) had special visitors on Tuesday: A tortoise, a kinkajou, poison dart frogs, a boa constrictor and even cockroaches. They all came as part of an educational stop by officials from Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, offering a hands-on learning experience for...
Lifestyleshorelinemedia.net

Families take in Special Kids Day at the Western Michigan Fair

PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Excitement, smiling faces, laughter, companionship. Those were the words to describe the children and families that participated in Special Kids Day at the T.J. Schmidt & Company midway at the Western Michigan Fair on Thursday. Thursday was special for many reasons, according to Jenn Latimer, whose...
Milton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Campers keep cool during heat wave

MILTON, Mass. — Camp counselors are getting creative to keep kids cool during the third heat wave of the summer. As temperatures soar into the 90s this week, taking breaks in the shade and keeping hydrated are key at New England Base Camp in Milton. “This is hot. This is...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

A fair tradition: Iowa State Fair campers reunite

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Iowa State Fair’s biggest traditions takes place on the outskirts of the fairgrounds. Each year of the fair, families from all over Iowa reunite at the fairground campsite. "When I first met my husband, he told me he camped at the State Fair,...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Rent a Camper Van?

What’s better than buying a camper van and going full-time into the #vanlife? Spending a fraction of the money, renting one, and only dealing with an RV when it’s time to go camping. Sure, having a camper van of your own is great, but the upkeep and storage can get pricey and annoying very quickly. Renting a camper is much simpler. So, how do you rent a camper van?
Petsfamilyhandyman.com

11 Awesome DIY Cat Furniture Ideas

Stylish home decor isn't just for people. Why not make your favorite feline friend some DIY cat furniture he or she will love?. Got more than one cat? Then why not make these ingenious bunk bed hammocks so they can have their own space but still be together? This bunk bed set consists of a simple wooden frame that doubles as scratching posts, and roomy fabric hammocks suspended on ropes. It’s almost like a cat condo. Either way it’s some super cool cat furniture. And you can add some decorative knots—our video tutorial shows you how. These hammocks are simple to make, elegant and give your cats all the space they need for snoozing.
Educationwesternmassnews.com

Back to school style ideas

School is right around the corner and Kia Malone shows us all the style tips just in time for students heading back to the classroom. (Segment sponsored by Dick's Sporting Goods)
Petsnonpareilonline.com

SOLAS: Adopt these awesome cats, please

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to August and the next chapter of “Cats, Cats, Kittens!”. This week we are going to dive right into the good part — the cats. First we have Willow, a black domestic shorthair born on April 29. Willow came to SOLAS with a sad but...
Beauty & FashionLa Crosse Tribune

Close to Home: Slipcover project improves camper

Years ago, Dave bought an old camper, the kind you see on the back of a pickup truck. It had seen many good times before Dave got his hands on it, and having paid a mere $850, he got his money’s worth. He spent many hours making it useable, replacing the plywood under the roof, turning the non-working refrigerator into an ice box, and fixing the lights so they work, again. The heater didn’t work, but heat from the little gas burner on the stove was enough to warm him while he made coffee in the morning, while ignoring the warning on the wall, “It is not safe to use cooking appliances for comfort heating.” But he did follow the instruction to always open the roof vent and a window. The old camper was a step up from sleeping in the bed of the pickup when he went hunting out west.
Travelexplore-mag.com

The Happy Camper: Canoe Tripping the Upper French River

Ontario’s Upper French River gets some motorboat traffic from its historic cottages and fishing lodges. It’s been a mecca for anglers and camp owners for quite a few decades (the first tourist camps opened here in the early 1900s). But I rarely see canoeists or kayakers taking advantage of the area’s incredible scenery of rock, pine and water. If you’re looking for a portage-free trip, this is one beautiful massive expanse of water that shouldn’t be ignored.
EducationNews4Jax.com

River City Science Academy teacher dies of COVID

A third-grade teacher at River City Science Academy died Saturday of COVID-19. Fellow teachers and friends are remembering the life of 39-year-old Nicole Hollis. Colleagues described her as a teacher who all teachers could learn from, and friends described her as a beautiful person. She had a big impact on those around her.
CharitiesMountain Mail

Cool kids offer up lemonade stand profits to The Alliance

The staff at The Alliance were pleasantly surprised recently when two “cool kids,” Holcomb Lamont, 9, and his sister, Ebby, 8, donated half of their earnings from a lemonade stand to The Alliance. The donation came to about $30. “We wanted to do something that was good, and this was...
TravelPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Overland Camper Is Clearly Apocalypse Ready

Building your own overland camper is something of a trend now. I like to sit around on Craigslist and browse about for cars I can’t afford. Recently, I’ve seen quite a few overland-inspired vans and campers up for sale. People are looking for a way out of major metropolitan areas right now, as they have been for the last year. With COVID cases on the rise yet again, people want to get away and enjoy travel while they can. Evidently, some have taken that logic a lot further than anticipated.
ShoppingGolf.com

These 7 colorful hats are both feminine and fun

Every golfer needs a hat, and many players collect them by the dozen. Truly, you can never have too many — not only are they functional mementos from bucket-list rounds, they also offer a perfect opportunity to complement to your on-course apparel with a final, cohesive touch. While hats are...
Oakdale, CAescalontimes.com

Kindergarten, Already?

It seems like I was just holding him in my arms, rocking him to sleep. However, time stops for no one and my little guy had his first day of kindergarten this past week. We have been preparing him for this day for a long time. My wife is a daycare provider and has been working with him and I worked with him too on his numbers, letters, shapes and we even tackled some math this summer. He does really well and seems to enjoy learning (let’s hope he continues that in an actual classroom).
Kidscbslocal.com

Getting Kids To Help Pack Their Own Lunches

Emily Parent, of Coborn's, spoke with Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown about ways parents can get their kids to participate in crafting their own school lunches (4:08). WCCO Mid-Morning -- Aug. 11, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy